Staff from Bay of Plenty Regional Council's maritime and compliance teams raking up affected sand on Wednesday morning. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Staff from Bay of Plenty Regional Council's maritime and compliance teams raking up affected sand on Wednesday morning. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The clean-up in Waikorire/Pilot Bay continues today following new sightings of an oil slick on Tuesday.

“We are working hard to contain and capture as much of the spill as possible using skimmers and absorbent booms,” a Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesperson said.

Staff from the council’s maritime and compliance teams were on site again on Wednesday morning, undertaking a full assessment of the area and cleaning up the shoreline.

Staff were seen raking sand along the southern end of the beach about 8.30am.

The clean-up involves monitoring absorbent booms that were deployed soon after the event on Monday, and raking, shovelling and removing contaminated sand and material from along the shoreline.

Oil-absorbent booms in place on the water next to Salisbury Wharf. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Two lines of absorbent booms are in place running parallel to the wharf.

Part of the Salisbury Wharf carpark is cordoned off while the environmental compliance officer and team conduct their clean-up operation and investigation.

“We kindly ask everyone to stay clear of the affected area, out of the water, off the beach, and to give our operations space.

“This helps prevent contamination, spreading, and keeps everyone safe from diesel fumes, loud noises, and trip hazards.”

The Moko patrol vessel was also berthed at Salisbury Wharf on the Mauao side of the oil-absorbent booms and wharf.

Wednesday morning’s investigation showed a reduction in the amount of contamination.

The result of Monday’s clean-up effort. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

“There were no new signs of oil and/or diesel in the water, however, a light sheen from remnant oil and/or diesel could be seen near the tugboats and this is being directed towards the booms,” regional on-scene commander John Morris said.

“Some remnant oil and/or diesel was also sighted at the northern end of the bay around the rocks. This will likely be dispersed by wind, current and wave action.”

On Tuesday, the maritime and compliance teams were back on the water checking for signs of oil and diesel along Waikorire/Pilot Bay.

“Unfortunately, the second mid-morning check has revealed new signs of a spill at the southern end of the bay.”

Visitors to Mount Maunganui on Tuesday reported to SunLive that the smell was “quite strong”.

“It reeks,” a SunLive reader said.

An oil slick at Salisbury Wharf, Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / John Borren

The spill was first noticed early on Monday, with maritime teams swiftly responding after council staff received several calls about oil on the water in Tauranga Harbour north of Sulphur Point and around Waikorire/Pilot Bay.

Initial estimates were that there was less than 100 litres of diesel and the public was asked to stay away from the area, particularly around Pilot Bay where the beach had been coned off by council staff.

The source of the oil spill is still unknown, with further investigation continuing.

“Our investigation team is still assessing possible sources.

“Until more is known please stay away from the area for your own safety. Thank you so much for your understanding.”

- SunLive