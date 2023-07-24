Big Hawke’s Bay swells starting to ease, but not for long

Surf coming in strong at Haumoana on Monday, with grey skies overhead. Photo / Paul Taylor

Not-so-swell weather conditions are creating big waves off the coast of Hawke’s Bay.

While moderate easterly swells were beginning to ease off on Monday, another big surge of waves is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday as strong south-westerlies move up the country.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said Hawke’s Bay can expect large waves late Wednesday and into Thursday, along with a cold front.

“Those waves are a lot larger and the period of those waves is longer as well so if you are on the coast they are more unpredictable since the waves are a lot further apart,” Clark said.

“It can catch people out if they are not used to it. Keep an eye out and be aware if you are on the coast there during that time.”

MetService’s forecast predicts rough seas in the Portland coastal area on Monday and into Tuesday, with southwest 25 knots south of Mahia Peninsula on Monday afternoon creating a three-metre easterly swell that will then begin to ease.

Clarke said showers over Hawke’s Bay on Monday afternoon would ease off for Tuesday.

“We have a cold front moving over the Hawke’s Bay region early Wednesday, same time as those waves are coming in, so definitely another good burst of rain for you guys and strong winds with that as well.”

She said Napier will have a temperature high of 18C on Tuesday which drops to 13C for Wednesday and a low of 3C overnight.

Wairoa and Hastings will be slightly cooler with an overnight low of 1C expected for Wednesday.