Summer read: Homeless Rotorua family with kids living in a bus finally get house

5 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

The Rotorua Daily Post is bringing back some of the best premium stories of 2020.

For three years Mark and Renee have lived in their vehicle with their two dogs and more recently their two

