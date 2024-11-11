His wealth is estimated at between $20 billion and $40b, and he is the world’s longest reigning monarch and longest running head-of-state.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Christopher tweeted a photo with Bolkiah while at the Australia-ASEAN Special Summit in Melbourne.

A pleasure to meet with His Majesty, the Sultan of Brunei on the sidelines of the Australia-ASEAN Special Summit in Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/kB3jvg3vbv — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 5, 2024

The Sultan was known to own a eleven properties in Auckland’s Herne Bay, which he sold in 2005 for $35 million, the biggest single residential real estate transaction in New Zealand at the time.

The custom-built jet is valued between $260m and $400m, with an additional $120m reportedly spent on luxury upgrades.

Some of the more luxurious features of the jet include gold-plated fixtures, Lalique crystal accents, a formal dining room with custom tableware, and a conference room.

Photo / Kevin Hacket

Other amenities include a private office, a master bedroom with ensuite bathrooms, and multiple lounge areas, all crafted to offer a regal in-flight experience.

The Sultan is known to own a fleet of aircraft, including a Boeing 767-200, an Airbus A340-200, and Sikorsky helicopters.

He also owns the world’s largest private car collection of over 7000 vehicles, as well as the biggest Rolls-Royce collection in the world, and the world’s most expensive royal car, a Silver Spur II Rolls Royce, which he plated in 24-carat gold for his wedding day.

Photo / Kevin Hacket

This “Flying Palace” allows for long-haul journeys with ease, as it includes extra fuel tanks, extending its range to more than 15,000km.

It is possible the Sultan is now winging his way to Peru for the APEC summit, which will also be attended by Luxon later this week.

