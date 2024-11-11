Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Sultan of Brunei’s extravagant ‘floating palace’ touches down in Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Nine-day hīkoi against the Treaty Principles Bill, police call for staff investigations to be seen in context and tourism operator caught up in court action.

Auckland’s skies saw a flash of grandeur as the world’s most luxurious private jet touched down for a mysterious whistle stop visit in the city of sails.

The Sultan of Brunei’s ultra-luxurious private Boeing 747-400, known as the “Floating Palace” and widely considered one of the most extravagant aircraft in the world, arrived in Auckland as part of an international flight route before swiftly departing.

RadarBox showed the jet touched down in Auckland at 3.11pm from Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei, before departing at 5.18pm

Interior of the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Photo / Supplied
The Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has held his position as ruler of Brunei for over five decades and is one of the world’s last remaining absolute monarchs.

His wealth is estimated at between $20 billion and $40b, and he is the world’s longest reigning monarch and longest running head-of-state.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Christopher tweeted a photo with Bolkiah while at the Australia-ASEAN Special Summit in Melbourne.

The Sultan was known to own a eleven properties in Auckland’s Herne Bay, which he sold in 2005 for $35 million, the biggest single residential real estate transaction in New Zealand at the time.

The custom-built jet is valued between $260m and $400m, with an additional $120m reportedly spent on luxury upgrades.

Some of the more luxurious features of the jet include gold-plated fixtures, Lalique crystal accents, a formal dining room with custom tableware, and a conference room.

Photo / Kevin Hacket
Other amenities include a private office, a master bedroom with ensuite bathrooms, and multiple lounge areas, all crafted to offer a regal in-flight experience.

The Sultan is known to own a fleet of aircraft, including a Boeing 767-200, an Airbus A340-200, and Sikorsky helicopters.

He also owns the world’s largest private car collection of over 7000 vehicles, as well as the biggest Rolls-Royce collection in the world, and the world’s most expensive royal car, a Silver Spur II Rolls Royce, which he plated in 24-carat gold for his wedding day.

Photo / Kevin Hacket
This “Flying Palace” allows for long-haul journeys with ease, as it includes extra fuel tanks, extending its range to more than 15,000km.

It is possible the Sultan is now winging his way to Peru for the APEC summit, which will also be attended by Luxon later this week.

