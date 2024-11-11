Auckland’s skies saw a flash of grandeur as the world’s most luxurious private jet touched down for a mysterious whistle stop visit in the city of sails.
The Sultan of Brunei’s ultra-luxurious private Boeing 747-400, known as the “Floating Palace” and widely considered one of the most extravagant aircraft in the world, arrived in Auckland as part of an international flight route before swiftly departing.
RadarBox showed the jet touched down in Auckland at 3.11pm from Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei, before departing at 5.18pm
The Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has held his position as ruler of Brunei for over five decades and is one of the world’s last remaining absolute monarchs.
Some of the more luxurious features of the jet include gold-plated fixtures, Lalique crystal accents, a formal dining room with custom tableware, and a conference room.
Other amenities include a private office, a master bedroom with ensuite bathrooms, and multiple lounge areas, all crafted to offer a regal in-flight experience.
The Sultan is known to own a fleet of aircraft, including a Boeing 767-200, an Airbus A340-200, and Sikorsky helicopters.
He also owns the world’s largest private car collection of over 7000 vehicles, as well as the biggest Rolls-Royce collection in the world, and the world’s most expensive royal car, a Silver Spur II Rolls Royce, which he plated in 24-carat gold for his wedding day.
This “Flying Palace” allows for long-haul journeys with ease, as it includes extra fuel tanks, extending its range to more than 15,000km.
It is possible the Sultan is now winging his way to Peru for the APEC summit, which will also be attended by Luxon later this week.
