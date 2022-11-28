The woman covers her face as she leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station in South Korea. Photo / AP

A 42-year-old woman facing murder charges after the bodies of two children were found abandoned in suitcases in Auckland has been handed over to New Zealand authorities.

Earlier this month a South Korean court approved the extradition of the woman after she was arrested in the port city of Ulsan in September. Immigration records show the woman arrived in South Korea in July 2018.

South Korea’s Justice Ministry said today that the unidentified woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities on Monday evening at the Incheon international airport near Seoul. The ministry said it also has provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” on the case.

“With the extradition, we hope that the truth of the case, which has garnered worldwide attention, will be revealed through the fair and strict judicial process of New Zealand,” the ministry said in a statement.

Once back in New Zealand, the woman is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court.

South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon issued an order for the woman's extradition earlier this month.

The Seoul High Court said its decision to approve extradition came after the unidentified woman agreed in writing to be sent back to New Zealand. The court had previously planned to review her case to determine whether she should be extradited but later said it was no longer necessary.

South Korean police arrested the woman based on a domestic court warrant, issued after Kiwi authorities requested her provisional arrest. New Zealand’s Justice Ministry then submitted a formal request for her extradition to the South Korean ministry.

Police investigate after human remains were found in suitcases. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand police have said the South Korean warrant for the suspect’s arrest was in connection with two murder charges, and that they requested South Korean authorities keep the woman in jail until she was extradited.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after an Auckland family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction. Police have said the family had nothing to do with the deaths.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, according to police.

South Korean police have said the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

South Korean police have also said it was suspected she could be the mother of the two victims, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.