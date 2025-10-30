Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton said every life lost to suicide was a tragedy.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of all those who have died as a result of suspected suicide in the past year.”

Judge Tutton said that sharing court data with government agencies, the mental health sector and the community assisted in the ongoing work to prevent suicide.

“Suicide is a complex issue, driven by a range of factors, and coroners continue to highlight support services available in the hope that greater awareness will encourage people to seek help for themselves or others struggling with their mental wellbeing.”

The latest Ministry of Health Suicide Prevention Action Plan sets out 21 health-led new actions and 13 cross-agency new actions to prevent suicide.

Kiri Richards, the ministry’s associate deputy director-general of mental health, said the plan would guide Government efforts to prevent suicide over the next five years.

Actions included establishing a suicide prevention community fund, rolling out peer support roles in eight hospital emergency departments for people presenting with mental health and addiction needs, and establishing six crisis recovery cafes to provide more options for people experiencing distress.

Other initiatives in the plan focus on growing the suicide prevention workforce and equipping communities to support people experiencing suicidal distress; providing safer and more supportive environments for people experiencing distress; and improving the effectiveness of suicide prevention efforts and the understanding of suicide.

Health NZ national director of mental health and addiction Phil Grady said the statistics reinforced the importance of ongoing suicide prevention efforts and equitable mental health support.

“Funding to support these actions is growing from $20 million spent each year on suicide prevention, with an additional $16m per year being allocated to improve access to mental health and suicide prevention supports through initiatives identified in the plan.”

The suicide data web tool presents both confirmed and suspected suicide data by sex, age, ethnicity, and district of residence.

