Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

The number of people losing their lives to suicide has dropped significantly, with the latest statistics showing the rate to be the lowest New Zealand has seen in the past three years.

Deputy Chief Coroner Anna Tutton this afternoon released provisional suicide statistics for the 2021-22 financial year.

In the year to June 30, the number of people who died by suspected suicide was 538.

That's compared to 607 last year. The year before it was 628. That is a decrease of 90 deaths in the past two years.

This rate is statistically significantly lower than the average rate over the past 13 financial years. This is the third year in a row that there has been a year-on-year reduction in suspected suicide.

The reduction in suspected suicide rates is consistent with international data. Most countries have seen no change or a decrease in the rates of suicides, including across males and females and across age groups, the Coroner's office said.

The director of the Suicide Prevention Office, Matthew Tukaki, said New Zealand was working hard to ensure a significant and sustained reduction in the suicide rate in Aotearoa.

"Because this means more New Zealanders are living long and productive lives, and fewer whānau, friends and communities are left grieving," Tukaki said.

Tutton said she acknowledged and offered her sincere condolences to the families and friends of all those who have died as a result of suspected suicide in the past year.

"It is positive to note, however, that the number of suspected deaths by suicide is continuing to fall."

Māori continue to be disproportionately negatively affected, and the provisional rate of suspected suicide for Māori was 15.9 per 100,000 this financial year. The rate per 100,000 was 9.9 per 100,000 for Pacific populations and 3.8 per 100,00 for Asian populations.

"It is important to remember that, although it is encouraging to see a continued reduction in the suspected suicide rate, we can only start to determine or consider a trend over a five- to 10-year period," said Tukaki.

Last year, among Māori populations, there was a decrease in suspected suicides from 19.8 per 100,000 people to 15.8, but for Pacific populations there was an increase in the suspected suicide rate from 7.2 to 9.6.

More broadly, last year there was a decrease in suspected suicides for women and men in the 15-24 age range, from 12.6 to 11.4 among females and 22.7 to 22.2 among males.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.