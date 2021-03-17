Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Suicide and grief: Rotorua dad shares son's story to raise awareness

6 minutes to read
Shauni James
By:

Shauni James is the Rotorua Weekender reporter

Rotorua man John Richards holds a family photo in his hands.

Grief and trauma lie just below the surface as he explains that just two years after the family photo was taken in Adelaide, two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.