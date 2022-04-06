Photo / Supplied

A "mobster" accused of rape could have been misidentified by the complainant, a court has heard.

Pierre Rewi Anglem, 42, is on trial after pleading not guilty to two charges of rape, four of unlawful sexual connection, one of possessing an offensive weapon and one of perverting the course of justice.

The Crown's case is that Anglem went to the complainant's house on August 27, 2020, with a mutual acquaintance, where they smoked meth together.

After the mutual acquaintance had left, Anglem "set about [the complainant] in a sexual way".

On November 25, 2020, he wrote a note to his cousin telling them to say he was at their place on the night of the alleged incident.

Yesterday, through counsel Anne Stevens QC, Anglem admitted being at the property that night, but that the sexual contact was consensual and less extensive than alleged.

Stevens said the complainant was framing Anglem for the sexual offences as revenge for a cannabis theft from her ex the week earlier.

She pressed the complainant on whether she was even sure the defendant was her attacker.

The photo the woman showed police that helped identify him was thus brought into question.

Anglem was supposedly at the front of a Facebook cover photo on another gang member's page, identified by the complainant through his clothing, shoes and physique.

"I suggest that is not Mr Anglem," Stevens said.

"Could you be wrong?"

"As I said, I'm going on the pants and the shoes and the hoodie ... all matched what he was wearing," the complainant replied.

"I spent days looking at many many gang members with many many patches ... If I am wrong, it is easy to be confused ... because I don't know these people".

The complainant rejected the assertion she was attempting to frame the defendant because of the theft.

"I didn't know anything was connected ... at the time".

Stevens then brought up the fear the complainant said she had felt when Anglem showed the hammer.

She said the complainant was shown the foldable hammer, but it was never intentionally aimed at her.

The complainant agreed, but said ''the mere fact of it being there terrified [her]".

After she made a comment about how dangerous it looked, he had put it away.

An ensuing conversation was "flirtatious" and led to the complainant performing a sex act on Anglem, Stevens said.

"Yes, that's what I chose to do," the complainant said, adding she thought if she complied it would get rid of him.

When Stevens suggested that was the extent of the sexual activity, the complainant laughed.

"That's funny," she said.

The Crown had begun the day in the Dunedin District Court running through Facebook messages the complainant had sent the day after the alleged sexual assault.

She had contacted her sister and friend and told them both she had been raped.

"[I] don't feel very safe ... Somebody ripped three pounds [of cannabis] off my ex, Simon, the other day on camera ... Apparently same guy," she had texted her friend.

In-camera footage of the theft, people's faces could not be seen, but their shoes could, the complainant said.

She had made the connection between that incident and the alleged sex attack because of the gang element and the opinion her assailant had been wearing the same shoes as one of the men in the video.

Though she explicitly said she did not "do gangsters", the complainant admitted that other gang members helped her identify Anglem.

The trial in front of Judge Michael Turner and a jury of seven women and five men continues.