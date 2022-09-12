Police are on the scene of a sudden death on View Rd, Sunnyvale, Auckland, which is currently being treated as unexplained. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death that is being treated as unexplained in Sunnyvale, Auckland.

Police arrived at the scene on View Rd at about 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson said that at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

St John is also attending.

A local visiting a dairy nearby said an older man lived there in the block of flats.

"He'd often walk across the road with his walker - I really hope it isn't him," the resident said.

"Shooting last week, now whatever this is, all this crime, I hope nothing serious has happened to him."

Police investigators at the scene of an unexplained death at View Rd in Sunnyvale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Cordons are in place.