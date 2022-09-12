Emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death that is being treated as unexplained in Sunnyvale, Auckland.
Police arrived at the scene on View Rd at about 12.30pm.
A police spokesperson said that at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.
St John is also attending.
A local visiting a dairy nearby said an older man lived there in the block of flats.
"He'd often walk across the road with his walker - I really hope it isn't him," the resident said.
"Shooting last week, now whatever this is, all this crime, I hope nothing serious has happened to him."
Cordons are in place.