An investigation is under way into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch this morning. Photo / NZME

An investigation is under way into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch this morning. Photo / NZME

An investigation is under way into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch this morning.

Police were called to the property on Wolcot St in Woolston at about 5pm on Monday. A woman in her 60's was found dead.

A spokesperson said at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

A scene guard was in place overnight and an examination will take place over the coming days.

They could not provide any further information at this stage.

It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch just before 6pm on Saturday.

A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.

The case has been referred to the Coroner.