Tararua District Council has opened public consultation on the Annual Plan. Photo / Paul Taylor

1 May, 2023 01:39 AM 2 mins to read

Tararua District Council has opened public consultation on the Annual Plan. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tararua District Council is reminding local organisations and community groups that they can book council speakers to talk about the Annual Plan.

Meetings have been organised with Explore Pahiatua on May 3 at Bush Community Church at 7pm, and on May 8 at the Dannevirke Ratepayers and Residents Association meeting at 6.30 pm at the Christian Fellowship Hub.

Public consultation on the Annual Plan 2023/24 opened last Friday after the council adopted its consultation document and supporting information.

One of the main issues the council is calling for submissions on is a proposed rates increase of 13.18 per cent.

Other topics for consultation included water, wastewater, affordable waters reform, solid waste and cyclone recovery.

Information on the Annual Plan and submission forms is available from any council service centre, or online at engage.tararuadc.govt.nz or www.tararuadc.govt.nz/annualplan2324.

Local organisations wanting to book council speakers for an event can visit the Tararua District Council website: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/your-council/council-contacts and advise when the meeting is being held.

Community groups could also email the council at communications@tararuadc.govt.nz to request council attendance at a meeting to discuss the Annual Plan.

The closing date for consultation will be May 19 with hearings for submissions on the rates proposal planned for early June.