Candy said Matekitātahi Rawiri, a foundation pēpē at the marae kōhanga reo and a former architect at TOA Architects, presented the narrative behind the facility’s colour choices to the judges, including the association to Māori creation, whakapapa and present leadership.

“A judging panel of one woman (Brazilian) and two men (of which one was Asian) appeared to capture the spiritual essence and contemporary shape and form that brings our past into the present for future generations yet unborn,” she wrote.

“Many shed tears listening to a precious story of navigational prowess, scientific acumen, sun and moon celestial influences, Maramataka guidelines and graphic depictions of flow, integration, shadows, highlights and interpretation.”

The team at the awards. Photo / Anne Candy

Candy said it was a moving experience.

“It was something else, presented with humility in its array of capture from the black of Te Po’s nothingness to the vibrancy of Te Ao Marama with the hues of life and cross-beams of unexpected patterns filling one with awe.

“No day is the same as Te Taumata o Kupe gifts us with a dance of hope, joy and emotion each day.”

The marae is not bringing home an award this time, but said it was “thrilled” by the “wonderful experience”.

“We had a highly successful evening last night at the awards where, although we didn’t secure the top award in our categories, we were thrilled to be in attendance,” the marae whānau wrote today on Facebook.

“We proceed to Vietnam today for a few days then Bangkok, grateful for this opportunity to explore this part of the world courtesy of the World Architects Festival.”