The submerged boat is in the Waikareao Estuary. Video / Alex Cairns

A boat has sunk in the Waikareao Estuary in Tauranga.

The boat is submerged next to the jetty on Chapel St, near Mobil Causeway.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said it appeared the boat had been secured to the jetty.

A small boat has sunk at the Chapel St jetty in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

A Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesperson said they were notified yesterday of a small boat tied to the jetty near the causeway on Chapel St that had partially sunk.

“Our maritime staff established that the boat was well secured to the jetty with no evidence of pollution resulting and are currently liaising with the boat owner who is attempting to refloat the vessel.”

A police spokeswoman said police believed no one was on the boat.

A small boat has sunk at the Chapel St jetty in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns



