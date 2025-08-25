Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Students claim health issues from ‘slum’ conditions in Dunedin flats

By Bella Craig
RNZ·
5 mins to read

A window in one of the bedrooms in the flat on Forth Street. Photo / RNZ, Bella Craig

A window in one of the bedrooms in the flat on Forth Street. Photo / RNZ, Bella Craig

By Bella Craig of RNZ

Vomit up the walls, buckets of faeces on the lawn and surfaces covered in damp and mould – that is what many students are confronted with when they move into their North Dunedin flats.

The local students association calls the area

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save