“There was quite literally vomit up the walls. There was dirt all throughout the house and there was like a random pile of dust where they’d fixed a wall. Their excuse for not sweeping it up was that there was no power for a vacuum.
“There [were] also just heaps of empty beer bottles, and like there was rotting food just down the hallway and in the kitchen.”
There was green mould smudged across the ceiling, and dozens of holes in the walls which the flatmates covered with posters.
There was some sort of black sludge splattered across the ceiling, light fixtures and walls. James said this had the distinct aroma of marijuana.
She still does not close her bedroom door for long periods because of the stench of mould and burned cannabis.
“Just up on the lawn over there, there was like a bucket full of murky, we thought it was murky water, and my mum tipped it out and [there was] some kind of like literal faeces in there.”
James and her three flatmates pay $800 per week for the four-bedroom flat on Forth St. They also pay about $250 month for power.
James said when they signed for the flat, they felt under pressure from the landlord.
“They told us they had this company policy that they could only talk to the tenants. So anytime we try to get parents involved, they would completely dismiss us.
“[It felt] like kind of a way to pick on younger people. It felt like they were kind of dismissing us and they kept saying this is what you have to expect. Your first flat you can’t expect too much.”