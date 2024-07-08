Advertisement
Student believed to be stabbed at Wellington Girls’ College

Azaria Howell
In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear the most burgled neighbourhoods revealed, debate over speed limit increases and cardiologists warn of a heart services crisis.

A student who was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at Wellington Girls’ College is understood to have been stabbed by a person known to them.

Police said emergency services were called to the school on Pipitea St in Thorndon just after 10am on Friday.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Wellington Girls’ College previously told RNZ two students were involved.

“We did briefly ask students to stay in their classrooms to protect the privacy of the two students involved,” principal Julia Davidson said in a statement. “Please be assured the school remains open and safe and classes and lunchtime activities are continuing as normal.”

Police said on Friday that they were speaking to the second person.

Police have since confirmed a girl is being charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Herald understands the incident was a stabbing.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 after multiple years as a student journalist. She has a keen interest in city council decisions, public sector reform, and transport.

