A student who was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at Wellington Girls’ College is understood to have been stabbed by a person known to them.

Police said emergency services were called to the school on Pipitea St in Thorndon just after 10am on Friday.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Wellington Girls’ College previously told RNZ two students were involved.

“We did briefly ask students to stay in their classrooms to protect the privacy of the two students involved,” principal Julia Davidson said in a statement. “Please be assured the school remains open and safe and classes and lunchtime activities are continuing as normal.”