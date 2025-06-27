Advertisement
Updated

Stu McPherson death: Allevia Hospitals changes policy over prescribing of alcohol to patients

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Heartbroken fiancée of Stu McPherson, Karee Oates speaks about her long fight for answers.

Soon-to-be new dad Stu McPherson died in his sleep after being discharged from a private Auckland hospital where he underwent routine shoulder surgery. The tragedy has raised questions for his partner about why alcohol was prescribed to him following his operation.

A 47-year-old TV producer who died two days

