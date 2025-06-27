Advertisement
Stu McPherson death: Health and Disability Commissioner investigates after TV producer dies in sleep, two days after routine surgery at Mercy Ascot Greenlane

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
23 mins to read

Heartbroken fiancée of Stu McPherson, Karee Oates speaks about her long fight for answers.

Soon-to-be new dad Stu McPherson died two days after being discharged from a private Auckland hospital where he underwent routine shoulder surgery. Amid questions over his prescribed medication regimen and a formal investigation into McPherson’s care, his devastated fiancée speaks out about her long battle for answers.

Stu McPherson loved

