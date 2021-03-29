'Strong lines of inquiry' into Napier homicide as police presence increased, but unarmed

Police were called to Mersey St, Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday. Photo / Doug Laing

Police on the streets of Napier are not armed, because they believe the fatal stabbing of a man in Pandora is an "isolated incident".

But senior sergeant Sally Patrick says there will be an increased presence while a homicide investigation is undertaken.

After the Taradale gang fight in early 2020 and the drive-by shooting in Ahuriri last month, police were authorised to have temporary carriage of firearms across Hawke's Bay - a decision reviewed daily.

Police said temporary carriage was not in place after the Mersey St homicide on Monday, and they were following "strong lines of inquiry" in their investigation.

But, Patrick said an increased police presence in the Mersey St industrial area will be in place until further notice.

No arrests have been made.

"We are actively seeking witnesses to this incident," she added.

Emergency services were called to industry hub Mersey St about 1.20pm on Monday after reports of a serious assault.

A police officer arrived to find the man and significant amounts of blood in the area near a premises occupied by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club since a long-standing clubhouse between Battery Rd and Kenny Ave was sold about two years ago.

Police converged on the area and closed the only street access to Mersey St at the intersection with main thoroughfare Thames St.

This took place while the injured man was treated by St John Ambulance staff, before he was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police confirmed about 4.50pm on Monday a man had died and that a homicide inquiry was underway.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and transported the victim in a critical condition.

Police said the man was assaulted by two other people and had subsequently died.

Door-to-door inquiries had been made at businesses throughout the area, including requests for CCTV images, according to police.

Hawke's Bay Today spoke with businesses in the surrounding area, many who expressed disbelief at what had happened.

One man said it was a busy industrial area with people just doing their jobs.

He was surprised by Monday's attack and said it was sad for those involved.

Another said it was disconcerting that the attack had happened during broad daylight and felt like gang activity was out of control.

The lower half of Mersey St remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with an armed guard posted while scene examinations continued today.

The cordons prevented several truck drivers from accessing the lower end of the street.

It was unclear how long they would be waiting.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file Number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.