Workers in Drury, south of Auckland, were given an icy surprise before morning tea after strong hail created a “bright white” winter wonderland outside their workplace.

Siua told the Herald they were about to head on their break at around 9:45am when the strong icy downpours hit, leaving what looked like snow behind.

“It looked like Christchurch, you know, very snowy, bright white. Everyone’s going out for smoko and we get to play with a bit of ice,” he said.

“[I’ve] never seen it here in Auckland,” he said.

Hail has hit Drury.

“We had to delay our smoko, and start throwing ice at everyone.”

Siua told the Herald he had never seen this in Auckland, but it was amazing to see.

MetService said this was an accumulation of ice pellets or hail.

Thunderstorms continued to rumble overhead Auckland on Thursday morning as a wintry blast brought more violent weather to the city and snow forced the closure of a main North Island highway.

More rain and strong gusts are due to hit the top of the country today with showers - some heavy - thunderstorms, and hail all featuring in the forecast.

MetService told the Herald it was an accumulation of ice.

A total of 1247 lightning strikes were recorded in the North Island between 8pm and 6am, according to MetService this morning.

Auckland saw 329 lightning strikes, while the Waikato region was described as the “lightning rod” of the north by meteorologist Alec Holden, clocking up 414 strikes in total overnight.

Workers in Drury have an icy smoko surprise. Photo / Supplied

“The western half of the North Island is going to be bearing the brunt of this continued poor weather [today],” Holden said.

“The North Island is going to be a bit chilly and a bit gloomy, but come Saturday, things are going to be fine as a high-pressure system arrives.”