- Multiple flights in and out of Queenstown have been cancelled or diverted due to strong winds.
- Air New Zealand cancelled 10 services, rebooking affected customers.
- JetStar and Qantas flights were impacted, with one returning to Auckland and another diverted to Christchurch.
In a post on its Facebook page, Queenstown Airport said strong crosswinds were disrupting flights this afternoon.
“Please check the flight tracker on our website or with your airline for the latest information before heading to the airport.”