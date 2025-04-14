Advertisement
Strong crosswinds cancel multiple flights in and out of Queenstown Airport

NZ Herald
Jetstar flight JQ293 was forced to return to Auckland after failing to land in Queenstown. Photo / Flight24

Multiple flights in and out of Queenstown have been cancelled or diverted due to strong winds.

In a post on its Facebook page, Queenstown Airport said strong crosswinds were disrupting flights this afternoon.

“Please check the flight tracker on our website or with your airline for the latest information before heading to the airport.”

Air New Zealand has cancelled 10 services in and out of Queenstown as a result of wind shear and crosswinds, which have picked up this afternoon, the airline told Stuff.

“Our teams are rebooking affected customers, and we are hoping conditions will ease later this evening as forecasted.”

Qantas flight QF121 was diverted to Christchurch after being unable to land in Queenstown. Photo / Flight24
“We recommend customers travelling in and out of Queenstown today keep an eye on the Air NZ app and the arrivals and departures page on our website for the latest updates.”

JetStar JQ293 from Auckland to Queenstown was forced to turn around and return to Auckland.

Qantas QF121 from Sydney to Queenstown was diverted to Christchurch.

