Clive Nothling of Kerikeri on board his yacht Second Life in Fiji in September 2023. Nothling died when struck by a section of the yacht's mast off the coast of Fiji.

The widow of a sailor killed off the coast of Fiji on a New Zealand-flagged yacht says she can’t wait for his body to return home.

Robyn Nothling’s husband, 73-year-old Clive Nothling of Russell, was knocked unconscious when the boom of his boat, the Second Life, hit him late Sunday evening.

Nothling logged his journey, revealing he missed his wife’s eightieth birthday while he was away.

“Sorry I missed it but will make it up to her,” his note read.

He posted photographs of himself and his crewmates fishing, swimming, and sailing next to dolphins. His wife spent some time with him on the trip but returned to New Zealand early.

“[It] was great having her with me. [I] love her to bits.”

Crewmate Kevin Harper was also injured. Harper was sailing when the mast’s boom hit the pair.

Nothling was knocked unconscious about 24 hours before help arrived, by which time he was already dead, his widow said.

The cruise ship Pacific Explorer diverted course to respond to the Second Life’s mayday call about 1am on Monday.

The Pacific Explorer winched one person to safety and the Republic of Fiji Navy ship Saveneca saved the other survivor.

Nothling’s widow said, “I’m heartbroken, absolutely heartbroken. I don’t know how I’m even talking right now.”

“He was due home from Fiji in four days when he died. We couldn’t wait to see each other.

“He was a very special, strong man. He was known for being a very safe and competent sailor. This was a freak accident,” she said.

Nothling, born in South Africa and a keen sailor most of his life, had been in Fiji about four months before he died. He worked in the tech industry for several years.

“In his thirties, he built a boat in [his] backyard in Wellington and sailed around the world for eight years,” his widow said.

“I sailed with him for 30 years on our boat - I never ever felt afraid. He never ever took risks.

“We were together [those] 30 years. We were very much in love with each other and we had lovely plans.”

Fijian Navy sailors board the distressed NZ yacht, Second Life, from the RFNS Savenaca. Photo / John McFarlane

She believed the tragedy unfolded after the craft’s autopilot went awry.

Speaking from their home in Russell, she said details were still “sketchy” and hadn’t been confirmed.

“What happened was; the boom came across and hit Kevin first and then Clive, and he was unconscious for over 24 hours or more before they got him out.”

Passengers aboard the Pacific Explorer, a 2000-berth pleasure cruiser, witnessed the rescue, with video footage showing the Second Life bobbing against its hull.

The Pacific Explorer diverted to a distress call at around 1am on Monday morning. Photo / Shiptracker.com

Harper and a third crew member, whom Nothling’s widow only knew as Sean, were taken to Fiji, along with Nothling’s body. Consular services were notified.

Second Life’s crew were offloaded about 12 hours after they sent a mayday call.

Due to rough weather, the cruise ship was unable to launch small tenders.

The Pacific Explorer ship remained at a safe distance and waited for the Fijian navy to conduct a recovery operation for the sailing ship.

RFNS patrol boat Savenaca intercepted the immobilised yacht after midday.

Republic of Fiji Navy (RFN) sailors were seen boarding the 12-metre yacht via dirigible and removing bags from the craft.

Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) confirmed two survivors were recovered from the vessel, while “sadly one person has died as a result of an incident involving a yacht off Fiji [Monday] evening”.

“This was a challenging search and rescue operation in tough conditions,” a spokesperson for RCCNZ said.

“Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre wants to acknowledge the work of the Rescue Coordination Centre, Fiji in leading coordination of the rescue efforts.”

A second response vessel in the area, The Beast, a privately-owned vessel belonging to Sir Michael Hill, also diverted to assist shortly after midday.

Cruise passengers reported that the Pacific Explorer continued on its course to Fiji at around 2pm local time.

A spokeswoman for Carnival Australia, the parent company of cruise operator P&O, said the Pacific Explorer had been first to respond to a call for help via the New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our crew, led by Captain Alan Nixon, for their immense efforts in very poor conditions, as well as our guests onboard for their understanding,” they said.

Second Life was last seen in Nadi Bay on Thursday, September 21. Nothling’s widow understood the Republic of Fiji Navy has since scuttled the craft.

Nothling was also survived by his son Zak Nothling, whom he had with his second wife Lynn Nothling. He had previously been a member of the Kerikeri Cruising Club.

