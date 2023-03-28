A witness reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene in Stratford. Video / Ilona Hanne

A witness reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene in Stratford. Video / Ilona Hanne

A family member of the man at the centre of an hours-long standoff in Stratford is terrified the police operation won’t end well.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified but described herself as a close family member, had travelled to the scene on Achilles Ave in Stratford from Waitara when police asked her to come and help calm the man down.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team have been carrying out an operation after the man had been involved in a fleeing driver incident last night, where shots were fired towards officers. He then fled inside a home and has refused to engage with police.

The family member told The Stratford Press she and other family members were terrified.

“We’ve had a few people shot by police,” she said.

The man has been calling family members and sending videos from inside the house.

“We are scared he will come out in a bag,” she said.

She felt frustrated with the lack of information being given by police at the scene to family members who have been trying to help by encouraging the man to give up his weapon.

“We would appreciate a dialogue with those involved,” she said.

There have been no injuries reported.

Earlier, a neighbour told the Herald police had been at the scene since around midnight when they knocked on his door and asked him to leave. He left and went to stay at a friend’s house.

The neighbour said a woman lived at the home on Achilles Ave, but that he did not know her well.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots earlier this morning as armed police descended on Stratford.

The incident has closed State Highway 3 between the Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd intersections, as well as a second road closure between Celia and Achilles Sts.

St Joseph’s School in Stratford confirmed via social media it was in lockdown and asked for parents to stay away from the school.

Avon School is also in lockdown - but no students are present.

Police at the scene in Stratford. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Principal Lisa Hill told the Herald she made the call to advise parents to keep their children home after seeing the heavy police presence in the area.

She said her staff are inside the school with the blinds drawn, awaiting further instruction from the police.

“We were able to contact all families to keep students home,” she said.

Hill said many families had already called the school earlier in the morning and said they would be staying home.

Another nearby neighbour said she was blocked into her street by armed police and had heard what sounded like gunshots ring out earlier this morning. Maryam told the Herald she could hear the police shouting at the end of Achilles St - but couldn’t make out what they were saying.

“Stratford is a small town, it’s very unusual for something like this to happen.”

She said she first realised something was wrong at around 7.40am today when she tried to leave for work and saw all the police cars blocking the end of her street.

“The street has been blocked, access is blocked and it’s a one-way street - all we can see is the police, so I suppose we just have to wait until it’s over.”

Cordons are in place and more information would be given as it becomes available.

State Highway 3 in Stratford is closed due to an unfolding police incident. Photo / Supplied

NZTA Waka Kotahi asks motorists to follow the directions of the contractors on-site and to expect delays.

SH3 STRATFORD, TARANAKI - POLICE INCIDENT - 6AM

Due to a police incident overnight, SH3 is CLOSED at Stratford, between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd. Please follow instructions from contractors on-site.

NB detour via Pembroke Rd, Monmouth Rd, back onto SH3. Reverse for SB. ^CS pic.twitter.com/DTggSLNJ46 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 27, 2023

Northbound traffic is advised to turn left onto Pembroke Rd, then right on to Monmouth Rd and then left back on to State Highway 3 for the detour route. Southbound traffic to follow the same route but in reverse.







