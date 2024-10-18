Edwards accelerated aggressively, did a U-turn and drove toward the officer.
The officer turned on his lights and moved his vehicle out of the way before pursuing Edwards. The chase was soon abandoned.
He made his way south and the following day, at 6.18pm, was seen driving in Fielding, before making his way to a petrol station in Whanganui and then back to Taranaki.
Edwards had with him a sawn-off Magnum shotgun and six rounds of ammunition.
At 10.20pm, police spotted him travelling on State Highway 3 in Eltham and another pursuit began.
Edwards drove at high speeds and at times crossed the centre line and drove on the wrong side of the road.
His vehicle was spiked twice during the chase and he eventually came to a stop in Stratford.
Edwards pointed his shotgun out his window and fired one shot in the direction of the leading police vehicle then continued to wave the firearm.
He got out of his car with the gun, held it to his shoulder, and looked down the barrel while aiming it in the direction of a police officer who was still in the driver’s seat of his patrol car, stopped no more than 15 metres from Edwards.
The lone constable could not reverse due to the positions of the other patrol vehicles. The situation remained frozen for a few seconds, leaving the constable fearing for his life.
Throughout the day, tear gas was fired into the house as a police negotiation team worked to bring the siege to an end.
Edwards surrendered about 3pm and was taken into custody.
During the stand-off, schools in the area went into lockdown, some residents were asked to leave their homes, and a part of State Highway 3 was closed.
Family and friends of Edwards had gathered at the scene and were communicating with him as it unfolded.
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has since found the officer was justified in shooting at Edwards and police management of the incident was satisfactory.
In court, defence lawyer Paul Keegan said Edwards was remorseful. He referred to a presentence report that stated Edwards admitted at the time of the offending, he was stressed, using meth, and “doing dumb s***”, and that the situation had got out of hand.
However, Judge Winter said he had also read “a lot” of material about Edwards, which detailed how he had suffered a “profound depth of deprivation” growing up.
Edwards, from Whanganui, was born to a “high-ranking” Mongrel Mob member and had a childhood marred by extreme violence, drug and alcohol abuse, parental rejection, and cultural disconnection.
He was using meth by the age of 12 and “fell into” the only whānau that he knew — gang membership — in an attempt to find personal meaning and identity.
“Is it little wonder that during these 18 hours, you tried to flee the police and resist them by the only means that you knew how,” the judge said.
“It’s likely, finally, with the good help of your experienced criminal barrister and others that your mental health diagnosis of someone suffering post-traumatic stress disorder because of the abuse you suffered you might finally get to reconcile the real you, not the one who at 16 was sent to prison for the first time where you became addicted to drugs and subjected again to a rotating series of abuses.
“Perhaps in the future you might be able to rehabilitate yourself.”
On two charges of using a firearm against law enforcement and of failing to stop for police, and one count each of using a firearm to resist arrest, intentional damage, unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving and driving while suspended, Judge Winter took a starting point of seven years and six months.
Following discounts for Edwards’ guilty pleas and background factors, the judge jailed him for five years and six months.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.