The spokesperson said inquiries were under way “to identify and hold those involved accountable”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting job number P059141537.

At 7 this morning, the Z store was still closed to the public, with police tape closing off the entrance to the store. Road cones were placed at the entrances to the forecourt, and staff were outside.

On Sunday evening, a car was stolen from outside the Subway restaurant across the road from the Z petrol station. A police spokesperson said they received a report of a car being stolen from Broadway, Stratford, at 9.20pm. They were unable to give any details of the car used in the ram raid a few hours later.

The car stolen from Broadway was a white Mazda Demio belonging to a 16-year-old Subway staff member. The teenager saw their car being driven off as they left work at around 9pm and said the driver drove the car towards them and their co-worker before speeding off.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.