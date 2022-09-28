Rhiannon Exeter cried "happy tears" after a stranger paid for her groceries when her eftpos card declined. Video / NZ Herald

Rhiannon Exeter cried "happy tears" after a stranger paid for her groceries when her eftpos card declined. Video / NZ Herald

It was only Tuesday and already Rhiannon Exeter was having the week from hell.

The 20-year-old psychology student's laptop had broken down, she was running behind on University of Otago assessments which were due this week, exams were looming and stress levels were starting to peak.

And then to top it all off, her eftpos card failed when she tried to pay for her weekly grocery shop.

"It was just one of those days."

She had just put $125 of groceries on to the conveyor belt at Centre City New World on Tuesday, but she only had $100 in her bank account.

"Unfortunately I budgeted incorrectly, so at the checkout, I told the checkout lady that I would have to put a few things back."

While making tough decisions about what she could do without for the next week, a man behind her in the queue reached past and paid for her groceries using payWave.

"I have never felt more grateful and didn't know how to thank him enough.

"I left with happy tears in my eyes and wish I had gotten the man's name so that I could thank him further.

"It was so very generous and kind — something you don't really expect these days. It shocked me a little bit.

"It's made my week."

Exeter contacted the Otago Daily Times to share the man's act of kindness and express her heartfelt gratitude.

She said she usually worked part-time jobs to pay for groceries, but because it was getting close to exam time, she was working less and spending more time on study.

"I've been struggling a bit with money recently. It's a bit harder to get money when I'm studying."

As a way to thank the unknown man for his kindness and generosity, she planned to "pay it forward".

"When I have the opportunity to, I'll do the same for someone else," she said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz