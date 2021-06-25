'Straight forward exercise': Ministry of Health introduces booking system for Covid 19 vaccinations

The Ministry of Health has revealed more details about its nationwide roll-out for those wanting a Covid 19 vaccine.
"Book My Vaccine" is set to become the new national booking system, replacing current DHB booking systems and will become available on July 28.
It's particularly for people of Group 4, those aged 16 years and over, and also for others who may have not received their vaccination yet.
The deputy director of the Ministry of Health, Shane Hunter, said the ministry has a goal to ensure that everyone in New Zealand is vaccinated by the end of the year. Currently 1 million of the population have been vaccinated.
The system has been "stress-tested" which means it's been tested to expect large capacity of bookings - "We're talking hundreds of thousands."
The current data held by DHB systems will be transferred over to the new national system.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Limo driver at centre of Sydney outbreak makes bombshell claim - NZ Heral...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji crisis worsens, 308 new positive cases overnight - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: No Covid cases in community, no details on whether Sydney traveller has D...
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Auckland vaccination invites for those aged over 65 - NZ Herald
How does it work?
The "straight forward" process is as simple as selecting your preferred vaccination location.
Your next option is to choose a time and date.
You'll also be asked to put in your details, like your name and phone number.
Lastly, you can choose your preference of notification, this means you will receive alerts on confirmation of your appointment.
The preferences include: email, letter, text or phone call.
"It's as easy as that."
A national call centre will also be available for assistance to those who can't use or have trouble navigating the booking system.