'Straight forward exercise': Ministry of Health introduces booking system for Covid 19 vaccinations

A new booking system will become available on July 28, ready for people of Group 4 (ages 16 and over).

The Ministry of Health has revealed more details about its nationwide roll-out for those wanting a Covid 19 vaccine.

"Book My Vaccine" is set to become the new national booking system, replacing current DHB booking systems and will become available on July 28.

It's particularly for people of Group 4, those aged 16 years and over, and also for others who may have not received their vaccination yet.

The deputy director of the Ministry of Health, Shane Hunter, said the ministry has a goal to ensure that everyone in New Zealand is vaccinated by the end of the year. Currently 1 million of the population have been vaccinated.

The system has been "stress-tested" which means it's been tested to expect large capacity of bookings - "We're talking hundreds of thousands."

The current data held by DHB systems will be transferred over to the new national system.

How does it work?

The "straight forward" process is as simple as selecting your preferred vaccination location.

Your next option is to choose a time and date.

You'll also be asked to put in your details, like your name and phone number.

Lastly, you can choose your preference of notification, this means you will receive alerts on confirmation of your appointment.

The preferences include: email, letter, text or phone call.

"It's as easy as that."

A national call centre will also be available for assistance to those who can't use or have trouble navigating the booking system.