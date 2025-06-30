Dube said Auckland was also at risk of flooding again with the large amount of rain that had already fallen, along with the debris caused by severe winds that blew through Thursday, taking down fences, trees and powerlines and collapsing buildings.
On Wednesday, Dube said the first half of the day was expected to be settled across the country before the front in the north Tasman Sea approached the North Island.
This would start to bring rain and strengthen northeasterly winds to the northern North Island later in the day, especially in the Northland area.
Overnight, the front was expected to move southeastwards over New Zealand, bringing with it the rain and strong northeasterly winds.
He died at the scene and the incident has been referred to the coroner.
Smith said key infrastructure in the region had been severely damaged.
He said the stormwaters had been so strong that a large amount of contaminants had entered the coastal area and Tasman Bay.
“That’s been compounded by some of our wastewater across the region and, for that reason, a rāhui on swimming and taking shellfish in Tasman Bay has been imposed.”
Meanwhile, along with helping the region recover, Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell told Ryan Bridge he was committed to finding a way to get a rain radar to the area so they can better prepare in the future.