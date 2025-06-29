Peter Lines was hit by a tree while clearing flood damage. Photo: Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Peter Lines was hit by a tree while clearing flood damage. Photo: Supplied

By RNZ

The man killed by a falling tree during floods across the South Island was a fifth-generation hop farmer and “big character” in both the industry and his region.

Peter Lines was hit by a tree while clearing flood damage in Wai-iti, southeast of Wakefield on Saturday morning.

He died at the scene and the incident has been referred to the coroner.

Tasman Mayor Tim King told RNZ the death had shocked the community.