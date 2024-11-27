On this day, 45 years ago, 257 people lost their lives when their plane crashed into Mt Erebus in Antarctica.
A stone from Erebus has been gifted to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage by Antarctica New Zealand for a memorial.
“Tēnei paku whakaaro hei piriti mai i Maunga Erebus ki Aotearoa nei, koirā te tino kaupapa o tēnei toka.
“This small gesture serves as a bridge from Mt Erebus to Aotearoa, embodying the essence of this stone’s purpose,” Heritage Ministry Crown Māori partnerships deputy secretary Glenis Philip-Barbara (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepōhatu) said.
“Hei whakatinanatanga o te maunga e noho tonu nei ētahi o ngā whānau, e kore e hoki mai ki Aotearoa.”
“It symbolises the mountain where some families’ loved ones remain and will never return to Aotearoa,” Philip-Barbara said.
Philip-Barbara leads the work on the National Erebus Memorial.
Plans for a memorial for the tragic event have been challenging for the ministry, as finding a suitable location in Tāmaki Makaurau has proved difficult. The most recent option, the Parnell Rose Gardens, is no longer viable because of the Auckland Anniversary Day floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
“Tēnei mea te whai whenua mō te kōhatu whakamaumahara, ehara i te mahi māmā, engari he mahi uaua.
“The task of finding land for the memorial stone is not an easy one; it is a challenging undertaking.
“Nui ngā tāngata e hiahia ana te āta whakaarohia, mēnā, ka tika rānei tēnei kōhatu ki tō rātou kokona ao.
“The aim is to ensure their descendants and extended families understand the legacy their loved ones left in this world, which is the primary focus of the ministry at this time,” Philip-Barbra told Te Ao Māori News.
There are several events taking place around the motu in memory of those who lost their lives. One is at Ōtautahi St James’s Church, and there will also be some people gathering near Mt Erebus at the site where the incident happened.
“Engari mō te nuinga o ngā whānau, he wiki mō te maharatanga, mō te tuari karakia, mō te noho mū, me kī, i runga i ngā whakaaro ki ō rātou, ki ō rātou whānau.
“But for most of the families, this week is one of remembrance, of sharing prayers, of quiet reflection, and of holding their loved ones and their families in their thoughts.”
