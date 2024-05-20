Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

Police have raided an Auckland dairy and found 50 blocks of Whittaker’s chocolate allegedly taken from a supermarket earlier that day and charged a man with receiving stolen goods.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, the Auckland City Central area commander, said “a few” small retailers were allegedly receiving stolen goods then selling them in their stores.

Tetzlaff said police had been “keeping a close eye on” a string of thefts and where the goods had been ending up.

He said: “This behaviour simply continues a cycle of offending and means [retailer’s] industry colleagues are likely to be targeted and victimised in their businesses.”

He also said retailers needed to be more aware of what they were buying and selling.

In this case, a 42-year-old man was charged and would go before the Auckland District Court on June 7.

Police executed a search warrant at the dairy on Friday evening and recovered the allegedly stolen chocolate.

Police inquiries were continuing and Tetzlaff expected further arrests in connection with the wider thefts.

“It’s really disappointing to see a few small retailers are engaging in the behaviour that we will allege this man has been involved,” Tetzlaff said.

“Our staff in the city have been keeping a close eye on the wider picture of those involved in the initial offending, but also where these products are ending up,” he said.

“Our message to retailers is that they should be more aware if they are being approached to buy product at very low prices. If you are being approached to buy at bargain basement prices, you could be dealing in stolen merchandise.”

Tetzlaff said anyone who was approached with cheap goods should report this to police.




















