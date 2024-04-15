Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

South Auckland police are investigating a man they found driving a stolen courtesy car who told officers he didn’t know it had been nicked despite having to start it with a screwdriver.

It was one of two stolen cars police found within half an hour in Manurewa on Sunday, with another man arrested and put before court.

Officers spotted the first on Porchester Rd at about 9am and pulled the driver over.

The car was a loan car from a mechanic. It allegedly had not been returned, instead being re-registered to the thief.

Inspector Adam Pyne said the man tried to excuse himself.

“The driver . . . claimed he was unaware the vehicle had been stolen - despite having to start the car with a screwdriver,” Pyne said.

Police inquiries were continuing.

The second stolen car was spotted 20 minutes later on Mcannalley St.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle. He was due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

“These two incidents are yet another example of some great police work in holding offenders to account,” Pyne said.











