Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, a reminder whooping cough deaths can be prevented and the global stage awaits for Jacinda Ardern ahead of her valedictory speech tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A car stolen from an Auckland car hire business has been on a month-long joyride, even landing the business owner with a fine for ducking down a bus lane - and police are yet to track it down.

Despite providing the thief’s driver license details and registering the vehicle as stolen he was told by police that he has been “watching too many Hollwood movies” when he pushed police for an update on the progress of the investigation.

Zeeshan Haider of Speedy Rentals told the Herald that the man rented the 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe station wagon on February 23 after coming to their Henderson office in person and providing a copy of his driver’s license.

Haider said the man wanted to rent it for seven days but claimed he was short on cash and instead paid for three days.

But when the time came to return the vehicle, Haider found the man’s phone switched off but still waited until the seven-day period was up before reporting it to police, hopeful that there had been a mix-up.

The Hyundai illegally used the bus lane. Photo / Supplied

It was at this point that Haider says opportunities were lost to catch the thief, telling the Herald that police recorded the dates of the rental period incorrectly - despite having a copy of the contract.

The discrepancy, which initially recorded the due date for the car as April 2 instead of March 2, prevented the car from being listed as stolen.

Haider said he was “super annoyed” to receive the bus lane fine last Friday and be presented with a photo of his car making its way along the bus lane on Hobson t in Auckland’s CBD on March 12.

“He had no fear when he was renting a car from me because he knew he was going to steal the car - and then he is just driving all over the place and pretty much he knows that nobody is going to do anything,” he told the Herald.

He has made repeated approaches to police and told the Herald he was informed by police that number plate recognition allowed any staff on patrol to be alerted when they drive past a stolen car.

Haider said the system means “it should be easy to catch the thief” but when he pushed police for an update on the progress of the investigation he was told he was “watching too many Hollwood movies” and asked why he thought his car was more important than others.

He told the Herald he felt “horrible and helpless” and told police: “I feel like each and every car is important and you should just treat everybody the same way, but please do something about it.”

A Police spokesperson told the Herald that they have been following lines of inquiry to identify and locate those responsible and to obtain the vehicle.

“Police will continue to update the victim directly on the progress of the investigation as it advances,” they added.