Stolen cannabis plants among 80 reported burglaries in Napier

The theft of two cannabis plants in Napier was among a spate of burglaries across Napier in March. Photo / File

The theft of two cannabis plants in Napier was among a spate of burglaries across Napier in March. Photo / File

Among the victims of 80 burglaries in Napier during March was a resident who reported two cannabis plants had been stolen from his property.

While police had no further information on the odd decision to report the marijuana theft, the 80 burglaries in one month led a local Hawke's Bay police stalwart to urge local businesses and communities to take proactive steps to combat the scourge.

Hawke's Bay senior constable Shane Gibson, who compiles the reports, said the main items targeted by thieves during the March stats were tools, truck batteries, bikes and lawnmowers.

Writing in a Napier Neighbourhood Support newsletter, Gibson, who is soon to retire from the force, said the main areas where vehicles are broken into were Taradale, Tamatea, Greenmeadows and Pirimai – all of which have suffered three or four break-ins.

"Jervoistown has also seen it during March, with several vehicles and a garage being broken into," he said.

Senior constable Shane Gibson in Clive Square, Napier. Photo / File

A police spokeswoman shared advice on how to keep your car safe, including parking in well-lit areas, disabling boats and vehicles and noting down car registrations of suspicious vehicles around your home.

"Simple things like clearing the mailbox and cleaning up around your property show that it's occupied, and less of a target," she said.

"And consider a steering-wheel lock - it's a great deterrent."

Between March 1 and 31, there were eight burglaries at businesses premises and shops in Awatoto and Meeanee, while the Onekawa industrial area suffered a further five.

The most dwelling burglaries occurred in Maraenui (seven), followed by Onekawa and Napier South with three each.

Marewa, Taradale and Napier Hill were the areas where sheds and garages were targeted the most, each suffering four break-ins.

A police spokeswoman said "simple steps" including locking doors, windows, sheds and garages, keeping valuables out of sight and installing alarm and sensor systems will help deter burglars from your home.

"These are easy steps that can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your property safe," she said.

"Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables and keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed - don't give the burglar a place to hide."

Gibson said items left outside the rear or side of properties makes up about 20 per cent of all burglaries.

The Napier Neighbourhood Support newsletter said to help tackle the issue, the group will be focusing their attention on prevention advice and tips for improving household and neighbourhood safety for the month of April.

"Come back to a locked and safe home, not a preventable burglar," the police spokeswoman added.