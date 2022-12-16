Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Xmas Songs

Steve Braunias
3 mins to read
It's time for the leaders' Christmas songs. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

CHRISTOPHER LUXON

Away with Silly Cindy

And make me PM

I’ll send kids to the bootcamps

And lock ‘em all in.

The stars in the bright sky

Are shining on me

If nothing goes

