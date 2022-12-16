Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Xmas Songs

It's time for the leaders' Christmas songs. Photo / 123rf

It's time for the leaders' Christmas songs. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

CHRISTOPHER LUXON

Away with Silly Cindy

And make me PM

I’ll send kids to the bootcamps

And lock ‘em all in.

The stars in the bright sky

Are shining on me

If nothing goes wrong

I’ll sleepwalk to victory.

I’ve got Nicola Willis

And Dr Shane Reti

I’ve got .. uh .. wassisname

And thingamajig.

I love you, Lord Jesus

But best keep that schtum

No one likes a fanatic

Or talking in tongues.

Bless all the dear children

And their dear parents too

Not the red ones or the poor ones

Just the rich and the blue.

DR ASHLEY BLOOMFIELD

Last Christmas, I was DG

And every single day I was crazy busy.

This year, I’m out of the loop

It’s so nice to sleep in and be no one special.

WAYNE BROWN

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Actually I’m a bit over Feliz Navidad and all that crap, who’s paying for it, what’s the point of it? I want to see all the top Felix Navidad officials in my office now, what have they got to say for themselves, what’s the cut of their jib, do they like art, if they do then we have a problem, what’s the point of art, it’s just surfaces, it doesn’t pay the bills, no one cares, you can quote me on that except that I refuse to take any questions, the media are nothing, lower than the lowest crawling, creeping thing, they have no right to ask me anything, I’m the mayor and what’s the point of that, anyway yeah, stick your Feliz Navidad.

IAN FOSTER

Oh hell’s bells

Oh hell’s bells

Oh hell’s bells all the year.

It was no fun

To be the ABs’ coach

With every bastard yelling in my ear.

Losing to the Irish

Thrashed by the Boks in Mbombela

Beaten being by the Pumas

Not exactly laughing all the way.

Knobs and knobheads moan

Making spirits low

But I’m still here in charge

And I’m gonna bring home the Rugby World Cup

Yeah! Suck on that!

JACINDA ARDERN

It was Christmas Eve babe

In the Beehive Bar

A round man said to me, “Won’t see another one.”

I said, “Cheer up Grant

“Bugger the polls.”

I turned my face away

And dreamed of stardust.

I’ve got a feeling

Luxon will crash and burn

So happy Christmas

and next one too

I can see a better time

When all our dreams come true.

All the girls and boys are singing Tūtira mai ngā iwi

And the bells are ringing out

For Christmas day.

RUBY TUI

Santa, tell me

Are you really there?

’Cos this old white man schtick of yours feels so

Last year.

Santa, tell me

Can you do this?

Unite the whole country by singing …

Tūtira mai ngā iwi, tātou tātou e

Tūtira mai ngā iwi, tātou tātou e

Whai-a te marama-tanga,

me te aroha - e ngā iwi!

Ki-a ko tapa tahi, ki-a ko-tahi rā

Tātou tātou e

Tā-tou tā-tou e E!

Hi aue hei.