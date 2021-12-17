Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of . . . Xmas songs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern contemplates an Orange Christmas. Photo / Marty Melville

THE SECRET DIARY OF .. XMAS SONGS

For Jacinda Ardern

Last Christmas, we could holiday

But then Delta came, and took that away.

This year, I'm sorry my dears

The best I can do is Orange.

For Chris Luxon

I'm dreaming of a blue Christmas

Just like the ones Key used to know.

Where the 'pinion polls glisten

And voters listen

To hear me laugh, reassuringly, "Ho ho ho."

I'm dreaming of a blue Christmas

With every Tory pledge to you.

May your capital gains and lower tax rates come through

And may all your Christmases be blue.

For Judith Collins

It's Christmas time, but of that I am not sure

At Christmas time, I got demoted and sent to rot in Papakura.

For in this world of treachery, all I see are Grinches

They threw me under the bus, driven by Simon Bridges.

Well there won't be joy for National this Christmas time

They'll regret what they did, they took what's mine.

Do they know it's Christmas time at all?

Do they know anything?

Do they know what's coming to them?

Do they know revenge is best served cold?

Don't they know who I am?

Don't they know who I am?

Don't they know who I am?

Ian Foster

Santa, tell me if you're really there

Don't make me lose another match

Or I will be out

Next year.

Santa, tell me if you've any tips

'Cause I don't seem to have a clue

The All Blacks

Are in the [redacted].

Grant Dalton

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Well I mean it would be a case of prospero año y felicidad for everybody but if the Government and Auckland City Council can't meet our demands then they get stuffed and everyone misses out and we'll sail the America's Cup boat someplace else like Jeddah or Cork and you can watch it on TV because that's the closest you'll get to it but don't blame me - I'm the victim here. I'm the victim. Don't ever forget that. Okay? Anyway, stick your Feliz Navidad.

Winston Peters

So this is Christmas, and what have I done?

Seemingly not much, but much more to come.

And so this is Christmas, you know I'll have fun

The plotting and scheming

And all that behind-the-scening.



And so this is Christmas

For gangs and for crims

The repealed three-strike law

Puts tonic in their gin.

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Watch out for migrants

They'll steal all your beer.

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year,

I'll make a comeback

On the back of your fear.

For Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Last Christmas, we were Covid-free

But then it came back, devastatingly.

Next year, if we all vaccinate

We might be safe by 2023.