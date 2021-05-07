Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Trevor Mallard

4 minutes to read
I am the Speaker of the House of Representatives! I stand for dignity and decorum! Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

MONDAY

The birds were singing in the trees and all was well with the world until I arrived at a dental appointment this morning and had just walked into the lobby when I saw National's

