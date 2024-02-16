Voyager 2023 media awards
Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... supermarket vermin

Steve Braunias
Woolworths New Zealand confirmed this photo of a rat, reflected in a mirror in the deli section, was taken at its Dunedin South Countdown supermarket.

OPINION

Christopher Luxon

We’re looking ahead to deliver a set of deliverables on the issue of vermin found in supermarkets in Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland, and I think that when you study it from all

