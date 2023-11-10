Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of… Shipwreck Chippy

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Some of the crew, brooded Shipwreck Chippy, had lost all sense of reality. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some of the crew, brooded Shipwreck Chippy, had lost all sense of reality. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

MONDAY

Shipwreck Chippy surveyed his few remaining crew sprawled out on their raft. The great storm of October 14 was fast, violent, and traumatic, a blue tide that rose over their pathetic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand