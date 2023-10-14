The new Prime Minister is talking to media in Auckland after National's strong performance in the 2023 election.

Just three years after entering Parliament, the former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon is set to become New Zealand’s next Prime Minister.

The brutal election result for the Labour party last night saw New Zealanders clearly voting for change, and to have National Party and Luxon as the man to lead that change.

Luxon is speaking to the media for the first time since the “Blue Wave” that saw a pasting for Labour, which lost more than 30 seats and sending them back to Opposition after two terms in government.

At a National Party event last night, Luxon said that this morning New Zealanders would “wake up to a new day, a promise of a new government and a new direction.”

The election night results put National and Act in a position where they have a majority to govern, but at 61 seats and special votes still to count, it will be a few weeks before Luxon will know if he will get his dream of a National-Act government or if he will need to call NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Luxon’s key election campaign promises included tax cuts for middle-income earners, a crackdown on crime and youth offending, a ban on phones in schools, and the scrapping of the Labour government’s plan to raise fuel taxes.

Chris Bishop told RNZ the decision to call Winton Peters will be a call for Luxon to make.

“But as the on the day votes came in and specials were yet to be counted, our vote may diminish.”

Last night, Peters said “if we can help, we will” if National and Act lose votes on the special votes or if there is a larger overhang in Parliament because of Te Pāti Māori’s resurgence.

In his election night speech, Luxon said he had spoken to Act leader David Seymour, and on current numbers it appeared National and Act would be able to form a government.

He also congratulated Peters, and said he appreciated Peters comment that he was willing to help if needed.

He said he was humbled by the support for National, but also energised by it.

“We all share an interest of living in a safe, stable country that celebrates fairness and wants the best for every New Zealander.”

“It’s what unites us that matters to me,” he said. He offered a special thanks to everyone that voted for National.

“For all those that didn’t vote for National, we won’t let you down either,” he said.















