Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of . . . Horoscopes, part 1

3 minutes to read
What will the year bring? Photo / 123rf

What will the year bring? Photo / 123rf

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION

CAPRICORN (December 23-January 20)

He manako te kōura i kore ai: "Wishing for the crayfish won't bring it." 2022 is a call to arms, a bugle at dawn, a matter of urgency. January holds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.