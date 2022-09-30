Voyager 2022 media awards
Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Costco

Steve Braunias
3 mins to read
Thousands of Kiwis flocked to Costco today to check out the new American wholesaler. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

JACINDA ARDERN

Let me be perfectly clear. The fact that there is nationwide excitement at the opening of new megastore Costco is no reflection of this Government's handling of inflation.

I understand that among

