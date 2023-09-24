Emergency services have rushed to a Staveley, Mid Canterbury farm after reports of someone being trapped in machinery. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services have rushed to a Staveley, Mid Canterbury farm after reports of someone being trapped in machinery. Photo / George Heard

A rescue operation is under way after reports of a worker becoming trapped in a feed-out machine on a Mid Canterbury farm.

Emergency services were called to the rural property at Staveley, 40km northwest of Ashburton, just before midday.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they are on the scene, helping police and St John.

A rescue helicopter has arrived alongside fire, St John, and police at the rural scene. Photo / George Heard

Photographs from the scene show two fire trucks, several St John vehicles, police, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the farm.

They are understood to be working to help free a person who appears to have become stuck in the feed-out machine being towed by a tractor.

It’s not yet clear how seriously they are injured.

St John said they were alerted at 11.53am and sent a helicopter, an ambulance and one first response unit.

MORE TO FOLLOW