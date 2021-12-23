State highway closed as police respond to incident near Ōpōtiki

State Highway 35 has been closed near Ōpōtiki. Photo / File

State Highway 35 has been closed near Ōpōtiki. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty highway is expected to be closed for some time today while police respond to an incident.

Police were called around 6.15am to an incident near Opape Beach, east of Ōpōtiki.

A police spokesman said he couldn't elaborate on the nature of the incident at this stage.

People travelling to the East Cape and areas east of Ōpape Beach should consider delaying their journey, or take SH2 from Ōpōtiki and travel via Gisborne.

Those travelling west from areas of the East Cape should also delay their travel plans.

A staff member at nearby Opape Motor Camp said the incident was not related to the camp.

The fire service is also at the scene. Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Colin Underdown said FENZ was assisting police with traffic management.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene about 6.20am.

More to come.