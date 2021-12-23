State highway closed as police respond to incident near Ōpōtiki

State Highway 35 has been closed near Ōpōtiki. Photo / File

A state highway has been closed as emergency services respond to an incident in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called around 6.15am to an incident near Opape Beach, east of Ōpōtiki.

State Highway 35 is closed. Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

A staff member at nearby Opape Motor Camp said the incident was not related to the camp.

The fire service is also at the scene. Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Colin Underdown said FENZ was assisting police with traffic management.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene about 6.20am.

More to come.