State highway closed after truck goes over bank

The fire service was called to the serious crash around 3.30am. File photo / NZME

A truck has crashed down a bank on a mountain pass in the Buller district of the South Island.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Andrew Norris said the serious accident had happened in the Lewis Pass, between Nina Track and Boyle River Village.

The fire service was called just after 3.30am to the accident.

Fire had left police and contractors to salvage the vehicle as access was difficult and the Lewis Pass remained closed.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said State Highway 7 was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction.

No detour was available. Motorists were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

Meanwhile, RNZ reports eight people were injured in a single road crash in Canterbury last night.

Three were hospitalised with moderate injuries after two vehicles collided in Christchurch.

Five others were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

The crash happened near the intersection of Robinsons and Ellesmere roads, just after 8pm.