State Highway 36 to fully close for two weeks for slip repairs

SunLive
2 mins to read
The works are expected to begin on Monday, August 5, and take about six weeks to complete.

Underslip repairs on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua will require the highway to be fully closed during the day for two weeks between Mangorewa Gorge and Hamurana.

After heavy rain in 2023, an underslip developed about 500m south of the Mangorewa track carpark, NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today.

Geotechnical investigations are complete and repairs are due to start on two worksites on August 5.

The agency said work would take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting, and road users should plan ahead.

The first two weeks of work require daytime closures Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm between Pyes Pā roundabout and Hamurana.

Access during this time will be for residents only. Outside of these hours, one lane will be closed with stop/go traffic lights in place, says a spokesperson for the roading agency.

A 40m section of the verge has collapsed into the valley below on SH36 at Mangorewa Kaharoa Gorge.
The following four weeks of work will require permanent stop/go traffic management, the agency said.

“Contractors will be cutting into the bank to realign the road. This work requires a large amount of heavy machinery, and the daytime closures are required to keep the travelling public and workers safe.”

Following the initial two-week closure, two more slips will be repaired about 200m south of Te Waerenga Rd.

The agency said this would involve retaining and rehabilitating the existing road.

“During this work, there will be permanent stop/go traffic management in place.

“Crews will be undertaking maintenance works in addition to the slip repairs, to make the most of the traffic management in place.”

During the full closure, the detour for all vehicles travelling between Pyes Pā Rd and Hamurana will be via SH29A, SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd (or Te Puke Highway), continuing to SH33 through Paengaroa, then SH30 and SH30A through Rotorua, turning right onto SH5 and rejoining SH36 at Ngongotahā.

- SunLive

