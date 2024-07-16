In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, David Seymour outlines expectations for Pharmac, new speed-camera signage and Tenacious D world tour gets halted.

A highway near Rotorua is closed and a person has been critically injured after a two-truck crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash involving two lightweight trucks at the intersection of Jackson Rd and State Highway 36 at Hamurana about 9.30am.

“The road has been blocked by the crash. One driver is reported to have critical injuries and one minor injuries.

“Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff,” she said.