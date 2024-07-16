Advertisement
Rotorua two-truck crash: State Highway 36 closed, one person with critical injuries

Rotorua Daily Post
A highway near Rotorua is closed and a person has been critically injured after a two-truck crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash involving two lightweight trucks at the intersection of Jackson Rd and State Highway 36 at Hamurana about 9.30am.

“The road has been blocked by the crash. One driver is reported to have critical injuries and one minor injuries.

“Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff,” she said.

“The area is also being impacted by heavy fog and motorists are urged to drive with caution and adjust their speed to the conditions.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two trucks from Rotorua were at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance was on scene with more resources on the way.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH36 between Hamurana and Jackson Rds was closed and detours were in place.

More to come.




