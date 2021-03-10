State Highway 29 Lower Kaimai crash: One person dead, several injured

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and TECT Rescue Helicopter at the scene on State Highway 29. Photo / Supplied

One person has died in a crash between two vehicles on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai.

The crash happened between Soldiers Rd and Valley View Rd with emergency services called about 3.37pm yesterday.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries and two other people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.

The road is expected to reopen within the next hour once emergency services have finished at the scene.

SH29 KAIMAI RANGES - ROAD OPEN

FINAL UPDATE 6:00AM, THU 11 MAR This section of SH29 reopened around 8.15pm last... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Four ambulances and a rescue helicopter from Tauranga were sent to the scene.

SH29 between Poripori Rd and the SH29/SH28 intersection was closed and reopened about 8.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised.