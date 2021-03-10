State Highway 29 Lower Kaimai crash: one person dead, several injured, rescue helicopter called

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and TECT Rescue Helicopter at the scene on State Highway 29. Photo / Supplied

Police can confirm one person has died in the crash between two vehicles on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, this afternoon.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

Two other people were taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in serious condition.

The road is expected to reopen within the next hour once emergency services have finished at the scene.

Earlier:

A rescue helicopter is on the way to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were injured, with one in a critical condition and another moderate.

One ambulance was at the scene of the crash and three more were on the way, along with a rescue helicopter from Tauranga.

St John was called at 3.37pm.

The crash is on the highway between Soldiers Rd and Valley View Rd.

A police statement said it appeared several people were seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH29 is blocked in both directions and is likely to be for some time.

There are no diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

A Fire and Emergency communications spokesman said two appliances from Tauranga were

at the crash. A third had left.